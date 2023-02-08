Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  01:59:58 2023-02-08 am EST
18.8255 TRY   +0.01%
02:20aTunisian president dismisses foreign minister
RE
02:20aSK On confirms termination of non-biding agreement to build battery cell venture in Turkey
RE
01:15aTaliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tunisian president dismisses foreign minister

02/08/2023 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi on Tuesday, replacing him with the former ambassador to the European Union and Belgium Nabil Ammar.

The switch comes as Tunisia navigates the political uncertainty unleashed after Saied's seizure of broad powers in 2021 and as it seeks foreign aid to ward off a looming crisis in its public finances.

A statement from the presidency's office announcing the change did not give any reason for Jerandi's dismissal or Ammar's appointment.

Jerandi tweeted earlier on Tuesday that he had phoned his Syrian counterpart after Saied had tasked him with directing aid to Syria and Turkey in response to the earthquakes there.

Jerandi was appointed foreign minister in 2020 and had previously served in the role from 2013-14.

Saied replaced most government ministers in late 2021 after shutting down parliament, sacking the prime minister and moving to rule by decree, but at that time he kept Jerandi in place.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Ed Osmond and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
02:20aTunisian president dismisses foreign minister
RE
02:20aSK On confirms termination of non-biding agreement to build battery cell venture in Tur..
RE
01:15aTaliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria
RE
12:34aNovartis Pledges $1 Million to Help Turkey, Syria After Earthquake
MT
12:30aDeutsche Telekom Offers Free Services to Quake-hit Turkey, Syria
MT
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains After Powell Remark..
DJ
02/07Oman LNG inks 4-year deal to supply China's Unipec with 1 million T a year
RE
02/07Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed After Powell's Rema..
DJ
02/07Energy Up After BP Earnings -- Energy Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish