  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Turkey Annual Inflation Jumped to Nearly 20-Year High in January

02/03/2022 | 02:33am EST
By Nihad Ahmed


Turkey's annual rate of inflation shot up further in January, reaching the highest level since April 2002, the Turkish statistics office Turkstat said Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 48.69% in January compared with the same period of 2021.

Transportation posted the biggest on-year increase, followed by the categories of food and nonalcoholic beverages and furnishings and household equipment, Turkstat data showed.

Consumer prices were up 11.10% on month in January, the data showed.


Write to Nihad Ahmed at nihad.ahmed@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0233ET

