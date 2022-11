By Maria Martinez

The Turkish central bank on Thursday reduced its benchmark rate to 9% from 10.5%, even as inflation reached its highest level in almost 25 years in October.

The bank was largely expected to cut interest rates to 9%.

The consumer price index--which measures what consumers pay for goods and services--increased 85.5% in October on year, quickening from a 83.5% rise in September.

