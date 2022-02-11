Turkey Posts Widened Current Account Deficit for December

By Nihad Ahmed

Turkey posted a widened current account deficit for December compared with the previous month, data released by the Turkish central bank on Friday showed.

The current account recorded a $3.841 billion deficit in December, bringing the 12-month rolling deficit to $14.882 billion, according to the data.

December's current-account deficit was $401 million wider than in the same month of 2020.

The central bank revised the figure for November to a $2.824 billion deficit. November's deficit was previously reported as $2.681 billion.

Write to Nihad Ahmed at nihad.ahmed@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 0232ET