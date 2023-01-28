Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:43:10 2023-01-27 pm EST
18.8079 TRY   +0.18%
04:32pTurkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
RE
01:08aExclusive-Top U.S. Treasury official to warn Mideast countries over sanctions evasion
RE
01/27Thousands in Afghanistan protest Koran-burning incident in Sweden
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

01/28/2023 | 04:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk along Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.

In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United States and European countries "act calmly in the face of possible xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks" and to "stay away from areas where demonstrations may intensify."

Recent increases in "anti-Islam and racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, the ministry said.

Several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy on Friday released security alerts for their citizens in Turkey that flagged "possible retaliatory attacks by terrorists against places of worship."

This followed recent Koran-burning incidents in Europe. Sweden's foreign ministry also advised its citizens in Turkey on Saturday to avoid crowds and demonstrations.

A far-right, anti-immigrant politician burned a Koran last week near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm during a protest, heightening tensions between Turkey and Sweden. Similar Koran-burning acts in the Netherlands and Denmark also drew strong condemnation from Ankara.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
