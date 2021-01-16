Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey announces $18.5 billion public investment programme for 2021

01/16/2021 | 06:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has announced a 2021 public investment programme worth 138.5 billion lira ($18.53 billion), with communication and transportation projects receiving the largest allocation of the investment funds.

The programme, published in the Official Gazette late on Friday, set aside nearly $6 billion for public investments in the transportation and communication sectors in 2021, and another $2.6 billion for education projects. Other investment areas include manufacturing, health, agriculture, tourism and energy.

Under the programme, Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry will receive some $2 billion, while the State Hydraulics Works (DSI) will receive $1.8 billion and the Highways Directorate $1.75 billion.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for nearly 20 years with five consecutive election victories, had until 2018 enjoyed steady annual growth of around 5% fuelled by cheap foreign credit and "mega projects" ranging from bridges and tunnels to highways, hospitals and other construction.

($1 = 7.4733 liras)

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
06:07aTurkey announces $18.5 billion public investment programme for 2021
RE
01/15WhatsApp Delays Rollout of New Privacy Policy After User Backlash -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
01/15WhatsApp Delays Rollout of New Privacy Policy After User Backlash -- Update
DJ
01/15UK, Austria and Spain's Digital Service Taxes are Discriminatory, US Trade Re..
MT
01/15UK Oil & Gas Receives Government Nod to Acquire 50% Stake in Basur-Resan Lice..
MT
01/14WRAPUP 1-China steals march on West in developing nations' vaccine rollout
RE
01/14USTR says Austria, Spain, UK digital taxes discriminate against U.S. firms
RE
01/14WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy
RE
01/12USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat-Jan 12
DJ
01/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : Provides Steam Turbine Module for Turkish Nuclear Power Plant..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ