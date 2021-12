ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the country will continue its commitment to free market economy principles while implementing its new low interest rate economic plan.

In an interview with broadcaster AHaber, Erdogan also said the country will prioritize transparency in policy and implement macroprudential measures to reduce market volatility. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Nick Macfie)