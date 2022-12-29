Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-12-29 am EST
18.7124 TRY   +0.13%
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
12:07aTurkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June
RE
12/28Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall as China Reopening Remains in Focus
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Turkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June

12/29/2022 | 12:07am EST
ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey has extended its lira bank deposits' withholding tax support until the end of June next year, the Official Gazette showed on Thursday.

The measure, first announced in September 2020, lowered the withholding tax on deposits up to six months to 5% from 15%, that on deposits of up to a year to 3% from 12% and those on deposits longer than a year were cut to zero from 10%.

The measure was due to end at the end of this year. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish