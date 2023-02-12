Advanced search
Turkey launches post-quake probe into builders

02/12/2023 | 12:22pm EST
STORY: Turkey vowed on Sunday (February 12) to thoroughly investigate anyone thought to be responsible for building collapses due to the country's devastating earthquakes nearly a week ago.

The detention of 113 suspects has been ordered, and arrests have already begun.

This is the moment police detained the developer of one residential complex that collapsed, as he prepared to board a plane at Istanbul airport for Montenegro on Friday evening, according to the Anadolu news agency.

There was no immediate information on casualties from the 12-story complex in Antakya.

Anadolu also said the man told prosecutors he didn't know why the complex collapsed, and that his Montenegro trip was unrelated.

Opponents of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have accused his government of not enforcing building regulations, and of misspending taxes levied after the last major earthquake to make buildings more quake resistant.

Rescuers were still pulling survivors from rubble in both Turkey and Syria on Sunday, but chances of finding people alive are dwindling

The death toll across both countries has now risen above 28,000 - and looked set to keep climbing.

Drone footage from the Syrian town of Jandaris shows the scale of the destruction there.

The disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving many homeless for a second time after they were displaced by a decade-old civil war.

Those seeking shelter in Turkey are now also facing security concerns.

Two German rescue organizations suspended work there on Saturday, citing reports of clashes.

One rescue worker said she had seen looters in the city of Antakya, but that her group couldn't intervene because, quote, "most of the looters carry knives."

Erdogan has warned that anyone caught stealing will be severely punished.

The president has acknowledged problems with the relief effort, but says the situation had been brought under control.

He has called for solidarity and condemned what he called "negative" politicking.


