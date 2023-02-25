Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
18.8676 TRY   +0.02%
09:13aHungary signals fresh delay in Finland, Sweden NATO approval
RE
08:20aTurkey quake survivors struggle to find shelter nearly three weeks on
RE
03:29aTurkey's last Armenian village fears for its future after quake
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey quake survivors struggle to find shelter nearly three weeks on

02/25/2023 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People work at a tent manufacturing workshop in Azaz

ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - Omran Alswed and his family are still living in makeshift shelters almost three weeks after the massive earthquake in southern Turkey, having been unable to find a place in an official camp.

Nearly two million people left homeless by the quake are being housed in tents, container homes and other facilities in and beyond the region, according to Turkish authorities, but Alswed, 25, said his extended family had not yet benefitted.

"Our houses are heavily damaged so we have taken shelter here, in a garden in our neighbourhood," said Alswed, who studied nursing at Siirt University in southeast Turkey.

"The biggest issue is tents. It has been 19 days and we are yet to receive a single tent. We also applied to move into a tent camp but they said the ones nearby are full," he said at a makeshift settlement near the city of Antakya.

Alswed was among 60 Syrians, including at least a dozen young children, staying beside the road to Reyhanli town in 11 shelters composed of plastic sheeting, blankets, bricks and chunks of concrete from damaged buildings.

He was speaking after Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said overnight that the death toll in Turkey had risen to 44,218, bringing the total toll including Syria to 50,000.

AFAD said over 335,000 tents have been erected in the quake zone in Turkey and container home settlements were being established at 130 locations. Nearly 530,000 people have also been evacuated from the quake zone.

Alswed said he had been calling official phone numbers and talked to AFAD and other aid groups about their situation, including asking for tents, while smaller NGOs have brought canned food, toilet paper and some toys for the children.

Outside Antakya, on the road to the town of Kirikhan, a woman named Ayse was staying in a greenhouse by her damaged home after authorities told her there were no tents available.

"We didn't get a tent, but there are others in worse conditions than us and I want them to get them first. At least we have a greenhouse. I took my children and brought them here," she said, adding that her husband had pulled a sofa out of the house for the children to sleep on.

"We've got supplies, but they said for the moment there is no tent. We are waiting."

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By Ece Toksabay


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
09:13aHungary signals fresh delay in Finland, Sweden NATO approval
RE
08:20aTurkey quake survivors struggle to find shelter nearly three weeks on
RE
03:29aTurkey's last Armenian village fears for its future after quake
RE
02/24Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
RE
02/24Ukraine to set up $500 million insurance fund for cargo ships entering ports
RE
02/24Afarak 2022 profit surges as revenue doubles on higher sales
AN
02/24Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
RE
02/24Hungary PM says more talks needed on Finland, Sweden NATO bids
RE
02/24Take Five: Strap in for no landing
RE
02/24Turkey introduces regulations for earthquake rebuild -Official Gazette
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish