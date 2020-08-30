Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Turkey raises tax on cars but lifts lower rate thresholds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 05:00am EDT

ISTANBUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Turkey increased its special consumption tax on mid-range and expensive cars on Sunday, but also lifted the lower thresholds at which the duty is imposed, meaning that more vehicles could be taxed at unchanged lower rates.

A statement in the official gazette said the lower-tier tax brackets, which cover the bulk of the car market, were increased by 15,000 lira ($2,045) and 10,000 lira ($1,360), with tax rates remaining at 45% and 50%.

Taxes for all other cars, overwhelmingly imports, were increased by between 20 and 60 percentage points. VAT on all car purchases remained unchanged at 18%.

After contracting by 50% in two years as the lira depreciated, interest rates rose and consumer confidence fell, Turkey's car market bottomed out last year. Sales increased sharply this year due to falling interest rates and deferred consumer demand over the past two years.

In a separate announcement, VAT on private schools was cut from 8% to 1%. ($1 = 7.3329 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
08/28Acting leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood arrested in Cairo
RE
08/28TAKE FIVE : Sayonara Abenomics?
RE
08/26Russian rouble drops as geopolitical tensions rise; EM stocks hit 7-month hig..
RE
08/25LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/25Turkish foreign minister says turkey will both use gas from black sea discov..
RE
08/25Turkey warns Greece to not escalate tensions at sea, urges dialogue
RE
08/25Turkish foreign minister says threatening turkey with sanctions and expecting..
RE
08/25Turkish foreign minister says turkey open to dialogue on east med, but this c..
RE
08/25Turkish foreign minister says turkey will do what is necessary without hesit..
RE
08/25Turkey records 1,502 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours - health minis..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group