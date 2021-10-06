Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey ratifies Paris climate agreement; last G20 country to do so

10/06/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, making it the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement.

Turkey has been a signatory to the Paris agreement since April 2016. But Ankara had not ratified the deal, arguing that it should not be considered a developed country as part of the agreement, which gives it more responsibility, as Turkey is historically responsible for a very small share of carbon emissions.

Announcing that Turkey would ratify the deal at the United Nations General Assembly last month, President Tayyip Erdogan said countries that have a "historical responsibility" for climate change should make the most effort.

"Whoever made the most damage to nature, our air, our water, our soil, the earth; whoever savagely exploited natural resources needs to make the largest contribution to the fight against climate change," he said.

On Wednesday, 353 members of Turkey's parliament ratified the agreement unanimously.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change currently lists Turkey in the Annex I group, described as industrialised countries.

A statement approved by parliament said Turkey was ratifying the deal as a developing country and would implement it as long as it did not "harm its right to economic and social development."

Turkey has also sent a proposal to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat in Bonn to have its name removed from the Annex I list.

The proposal is on the provisional agenda for the COP26 Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

If Turkey is removed from the Annex I list of countries, it would be able to benefit from investment, insurance and technology transfer that can be provided as part of the agreement. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Leslie Adler and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
03:37pTurkey ratifies Paris climate agreement; last G20 country to do so
RE
03:13pTurkey ratifies Paris climate agreement; last G20 country to do so
RE
02:11pPHILIP MORRIS REPORTEDLY WILL BUY TU : Bloomberg
MT
06:17aKOREAN AIR LINES : Competition Watchdog to Expedite Review of Korean Air Lines' Asiana Tak..
MT
04:45aCurrencies hit six-week low as oil spike brews inflation concerns
RE
04:15aSpanish ride-hailing app Cabify bets on grocery delivery amid e-commerce boom
RE
01:04aTUI provides a Q4 post-close trading update and -2-
DJ
01:04aTUI provides a Q4 post-close trading update and announces further strengthening of its ..
DJ
10/05EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Inflation Fears to Hit -2-
DJ
10/05How Fire Rock's play-to-earn games are storming the gaming industry
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish