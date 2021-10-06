Turkey ratifies Paris climate agreement; last G20 country to do so

ISTANBUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament ratified the
Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, making it the last G20
country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw
as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement.
Turkey has been a signatory to the Paris agreement since
April 2016. But Ankara had not ratified the deal, arguing that
it should not be considered a developed country as part of the
agreement, which gives it more responsibility, as Turkey is
historically responsible for a very small share of carbon
emissions.
Announcing that Turkey would ratify the deal at the United
Nations General Assembly last month, President Tayyip Erdogan
said countries that have a "historical responsibility" for
climate change should make the most effort.
"Whoever made the most damage to nature, our air, our water,
our soil, the earth; whoever savagely exploited natural
resources needs to make the largest contribution to the fight
against climate change," he said.
On Wednesday, 353 members of Turkey's parliament ratified
the agreement unanimously.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
currently lists Turkey in the Annex I group, described as
industrialised countries.
A statement approved by parliament said Turkey was ratifying
the deal as a developing country and would implement it as long
as it did not "harm its right to economic and social
development."
Turkey has also sent a proposal to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat in
Bonn to have its name removed from the Annex I list.
The proposal is on the provisional agenda for the COP26
Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to
Nov. 12.
If Turkey is removed from the Annex I list of countries, it
would be able to benefit from investment, insurance and
technology transfer that can be provided as part of the
agreement.
