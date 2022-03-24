Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey regrets Taliban move to keep high schools closed to girls

03/24/2022 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey regrets the Taliban's announcement that high schools in Afghanistan would remain closed for girls, the foreign ministry said late on Wednesday, calling on the hardline Islamist group to allow education for all.

The Taliban on Wednesday backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

The u-turn took many by surprise, leaving students in tears and drawing condemnation from humanitarian agencies, rights groups and diplomats at a time when the Taliban administration is seeking international recognition.

In a statement, Turkey's foreign ministry said education for all students, including girls, was the expectation of the Afghan people and that it regretted the Taliban's decision.

"We call on the Interim Government of Afghanistan to allow girls of all ages to partake in education in an inclusive manner as soon as possible first and foremost for the benefit of the Afghan people, and emphasize that we will continue to stand by the Afghan people in these difficult days," it said.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan in August by the hardline Islamist Taliban, Turkey has been working with Qatar to maintain operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport, while holding talks to operate that airport and others if its security conditions are met.

Turkey has not recognised the Taliban leadership, but it has called for more global engagement with them. Ankara also invited Taliban officials to a diplomacy forum it hosted this month, and has said the Afghan leadership must be heard.

The Taliban is seeking to run Afghanistan according to its interpretation of Islamic law, and it wants to gain access billions of dollars in aid to help meet the challenge of worsening and widespread poverty.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
03/23Export demand boosts U.S. soybeans, corn firm, wheat weak
RE
03/23South Korea, Turkey in Talks to Deepen Trade, Investment Links via Free Trade Deal
MT
03/22Italy eyeing two floating LNG plants to cut Russia gas reliance
RE
03/22Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey
RE
03/21Wheat rises for second session on supply worries
RE
03/21Wheat up for second day on supply worries; corn, soybeans ease
RE
03/21Who is still buying Russian crude oil
RE
03/21Yacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich docks in Turkey's Bodrum -shipping data
RE
03/21Exclusive-VP Harris's National Security Adviser McEldowney to depart
RE
03/21Volkswagen unveils Asian ventures to secure e-battery materials supply
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral