ISTANBUL-Turkey's central bank said Thursday it kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 8.5%, continuing a policy of low interest rates demanded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan, who is facing a runoff presidential election on Sunday, has pressured the central bank into lowering interest rates in recent years despite Turkey's high rate of inflation, an unorthodox strategy he says is designed to encourage economic growth.

Inflation in Turkey currently stands at more than 46%, after peaking at more than 85% late last year. The country's troubles with inflation have unraveled living standards for the majority of the country's 85 million people.

The Turkish president's unusual economic strategy has also caused a shortage of foreign currency as foreign investors and locals have dumped the lira, which has lost nearly 80% of its value against the dollar in five years. Erdogan has said he won't return to an orthodox economic policy if he wins the presidential election this month.

Erdogan is the strong favorite to win reelection in the second round of the Turkish election on Sunday, after emerging from the May 14 vote with a surprise advantage over his main challenger. Neither candidate won the 50% majority needed to avoid a second round of voting on May 28.

