Mitsotakis was sworn in for a second term as prime minister on Monday following a resounding election win.
Ergodan, who was elected to his third term last month, congratulated Mitsotakis in a phone call, the Turkish Presidency said on Monday.
He said the two re-elected governments create an opportunity for bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.
Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean, migration and ethnically split Cyprus.
