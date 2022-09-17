Advanced search
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
18.2543 TRY   -0.02%
News 
Most relevant

Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai cooperation organisation -media

09/17/2022 | 10:24am EDT
ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for Turkey, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan before heading to the United States.

"Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much different position with this step," Erdogan said, adding "of course, that's the target" when asked if he meant membership of the SCO.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
