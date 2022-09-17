Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai cooperation organisation -media

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said
he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation (SCO) for Turkey, broadcaster NTV and other media
said on Saturday.
He was speaking to reporters after attending the SCO summit
in Uzbekistan before heading to the United States.
"Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much
different position with this step," Erdogan said, adding "of
course, that's the target" when asked if he meant membership of
the SCO.
(Reporting by Daren Butler, Editing by Louise Heavens)