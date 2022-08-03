Turkey's annual inflation hits fresh 24-year high of 79.6%

Inflation began to surge last autumn, when the lira slumped after the central bank gradually cut its policy rate by 500 basis-points to 14% in an easing cycle sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.37% in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.9%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 80.5%.

The biggest annual rise in consumer prices was shown by the transportation sector, up 119.11%, while food and non-alcholic drinks prices climbed 94.65%.

Inflation this year has been fuelled further by the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the lira's continued decline. The currency weakened 44% against the dollar last year, and is down another 27% this year.

Annual inflation is now at the highest level since September 1998, when it was 80.4% and Turkey was battling to end a decade of chronically high inflation.

Last week's Reuters poll showed annual inflation was seen declining to some 70% by end-2022, easing from current levels as base effects from last year's inflation surge take effect.

The domestic producer price index climbed 5.17% month-on-month in July for an annual rise of 144.61%.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu, Oben Mumcuoglu;Writing by Daren Butler;Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)