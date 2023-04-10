Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  12:00:02 2023-04-10 am EDT
19.2505 TRY   +0.03%
12:25aTurkey's current account deficit seen at $8.5 bln in Feb; $45 bln in 2023
RE
04/09Wheat jumps 1.5% on concerns over Black Sea grain deal
RE
04/09Pope appeals to Russians on Ukraine, decries Middle East violence, in Easter message
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey's current account deficit seen at $8.5 bln in Feb; $45 bln in 2023

04/10/2023 | 12:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Repeats with no changes to text)

*

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Turkey is expected to record a current account deficit of $8.5 billion in February on back of high gold and energy imports, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the deficit was seen at $45 billion in 2023.

The median estimate of 10 economists in the poll for the current account deficit in February was $8.5 billion, with forecasts ranging from $5.78 billion to $9 billion.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened 51.4% in February to $12.08 billion, data showed, mainly due to the sharp rise in gold imports and surging cost of energy imports.

Excluding energy and gold, the trade deficit stood at $2.46 billion, according to data from the statistics institute.

The median forecast of seven economists for the current account deficit in 2023 was $45 billion, with estimates ranging between $35 billion and $63 billion.

Ankara expects a deficit of $22 billion this year, according to official forecasts announced in September, more than halving from last year's $48.8 billion, which was again largely driven by energy and gold.

Under President Tayyip Erdogan's new plan, authorities are working to turn Turkey's chronic current account deficit to a surplus, which the central bank says will help establish price stability.

Economists are monitoring the impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the country's southeast as well as the course of energy and gold imports. The earthquakes led to a $1.5 billion drop in exports in February, trade ministry data showed.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce February current account data at 0700 GMT on April 10. (Polling by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
12:25aTurkey's current account deficit seen at $8.5 bln in Feb; $45 bln in 2023
RE
04/09Wheat jumps 1.5% on concerns over Black Sea grain deal
RE
04/09Pope appeals to Russians on Ukraine, decries Middle East violence, in Easter message
RE
04/08Iraq calls on Turkey to apologize for attack on Sulaymaniyah airport
RE
04/07Ukraine seeks to prevent military information leaks
RE
04/07U.S. needs to see Turkey's trade with Russia drop - official
RE
04/07Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain deal
RE
04/07Russia's Lavrov says US blocking Middle East Quartet meetings
RE
04/07Russia threatens West as Turkey seeks grain deal extension
RE
04/07Lavrov: we discussed syria with turkey…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer