Turkey says it welcomes Taliban statements since they seized control

ANKARA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey is in talks with all
parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, and views
positively the messages of the Islamist militants since they
took control of the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
said on Tuesday.
Cavusoglu was speaking a day after Turkish security sources
said Ankara had dropped plans to guard and operate Kabul airport
following the withdrawal of other NATO forces from Afghanistan
because of the chaos which accompanied the Taliban victory.
The sources told Reuters Turkey was instead ready to provide
technical and security assistance if the Taliban requested
it.
"We are keeping up dialogue with all sides, including the
Taliban," Cavusoglu told reporters on a visit to Jordan.
NATO member Ankara, which has 600 troops in Afghanistan,
will also continue talks with the United States and others over
security at the airport and the transition in Afghanistan.
"(Afghan parties) will negotiate all these issues amongst
themselves - who will be in the transition government, what kind
of government will there be... We will discuss all of these but
the country needs to calm down now," Cavusoglu said.
"We view positively the messages that the Taliban has given
so far, whether to foreigners, to diplomatic individuals or its
own people. We hope to see these in action as well."
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has called for calm in
Afghanistan and criticised the Taliban's advance, said last week
he could meet the insurgents as part of efforts to end the
fighting in Afghanistan.
Evacuations from Kabul were mostly suspended on Monday, when
five people were killed according to witnesses, but Cavusoglu
said flights would resume as the airport was secured. Turkey on
Monday evacuated 324 people, including civilians and diplomatic
staff, from Kabul to Istanbul.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by
Dominic Evans and Jane Merriman)