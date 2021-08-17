Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey says it welcomes Taliban statements since they seized control

08/17/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANKARA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey is in talks with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, and views positively the messages of the Islamist militants since they took control of the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu was speaking a day after Turkish security sources said Ankara had dropped plans to guard and operate Kabul airport following the withdrawal of other NATO forces from Afghanistan because of the chaos which accompanied the Taliban victory.

The sources told Reuters Turkey was instead ready to provide technical and security assistance if the Taliban requested it.

"We are keeping up dialogue with all sides, including the Taliban," Cavusoglu told reporters on a visit to Jordan.

NATO member Ankara, which has 600 troops in Afghanistan, will also continue talks with the United States and others over security at the airport and the transition in Afghanistan.

"(Afghan parties) will negotiate all these issues amongst themselves - who will be in the transition government, what kind of government will there be... We will discuss all of these but the country needs to calm down now," Cavusoglu said.

"We view positively the messages that the Taliban has given so far, whether to foreigners, to diplomatic individuals or its own people. We hope to see these in action as well."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has called for calm in Afghanistan and criticised the Taliban's advance, said last week he could meet the insurgents as part of efforts to end the fighting in Afghanistan.

Evacuations from Kabul were mostly suspended on Monday, when five people were killed according to witnesses, but Cavusoglu said flights would resume as the airport was secured. Turkey on Monday evacuated 324 people, including civilians and diplomatic staff, from Kabul to Istanbul. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
06:21aTurkey says it welcomes Taliban statements since they seized control
RE
08/16U.S. CDC, State Dept warn against Turkey travel, ease India advisory
RE
08/16U.S. CDC warns against Turkey travel, eases India advisory
RE
08/16German's Ringmetall Raises Guidance Citing FX Rates -- Currency Comment
DJ
08/16DGAP-ADHOC : Ringmetall SE raises forecast significantly after dynamic first hal..
DJ
08/16PRESS RELEASE : Paion launches byfavo(r) (remimazolam) in the uk for procedural ..
DJ
08/13SESEN BIO : U.S. FDA declines to approve Sesen Bio's bladder cancer treatment, s..
RE
08/13SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Premarket Friday
MT
08/13LIBERTY GOLD : Second-Quarter Loss Widens on Higher Costs as it Receives Second ..
MT
08/13AEGON N : Sale of Central and Eastern European Businesses to Vienna Insurance Re..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish