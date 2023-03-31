Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  News
  Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  01:00:03 2023-03-31 pm EDT
19.1850 TRY   +0.04%
Summary 
Summary

Turkey summons Danish envoy over burning of Koran

03/31/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
Police patrols the area in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has summoned the Danish ambassador in Ankara to express its strong condemnation and protest over recent attacks on the Koran and the Turkish flag, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Last week, a far-right group in Denmark called Patrioterne Gar Live burnt a copy of the Koran as well as a Turkish flag in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, the Turkish government urged Danish authorities to take the necessary steps against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such provocations from recurring.

"This act is a clear proof that Islamophobia, xenophobia, discrimination and racism have recently increased in Europe," a ministry statement said.

There was no immediate response from the Danish foreign ministry to a request for comment on the Turkish foreign ministry's remarks.

A protest in Stockholm in January by a far-right anti-immigrant Danish/Swedish politician against Islam and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has also heightened tensions between Sweden and Turkey, whose backing Stockholm needs to join the NATO military alliance.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
