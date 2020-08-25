Turkey warns Greece to not escalate tensions at sea, urges dialogue

ANKARA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Turkey warned Greece on Tuesday
not escalate tensions in the eastern Mediterranean or it will
not hesitate to do "what is necessary", though said it wanted to
solve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.
Speaking at a news conference with German counterpart Heiko
Maas in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said
any dialogue must not include Greek pre-conditions. "We will do
whatever is necessary without hesitation," he said.
Ankara and Athens have traded rhetorical barbs over offshore
hydrocarbon rights, drawing the European Union and other nearby
countries into the dispute, which earlier this month involved a
light collision between Turkish and Greek frigates.
Germany has urged de-escalation, warning Ankara and Athens
risked a military clash otherwise.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)