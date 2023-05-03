By Ed Frankl

Inflation in Turkey fell for the sixth month in a row in April, helped by cooling clothing and housing prices, just ahead of national elections later in May.

Consumer prices increased 43.7% in April compared with the same month a year earlier, easing from a 50.5% increase in March, data from the country's statistics office Turkstat showed Wednesday.

The fall in the level of inflation was driven by easing clothing prices, the lowest riser in the categories measured, for which prices rose 13.8% on year. Housing prices along with alcohol and tobacco prices eased most on a month-on-month basis.

But inflation in food and nonalcoholic drinks continued to be high, standing at 54% on year in April. The services sector also continued to be a driver of elevated inflation, with prices for the health sector up 66.6% and hotels, cafes and restaurants up 66.4%.

Turkish inflation has consistently eased from a 25-year high of 85.5% in October, but the process of cooling inflation has slowed in recent months.

Turkey's central bank kept rates at 8.5% last week despite the level of inflation at its last meeting ahead of the first round of presidential elections on May 14.

The bank's monetary-policy stance could change dramatically should incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lose power. An opposition victory could lead to more central-bank independence and a sharp rise in interest rates to tackle inflation, Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note ahead of the inflation print.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 0334ET