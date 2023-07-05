By Ed Frankl



Inflation in Turkey fell in June for an eighth successive month but remains high by historical standards, indicating that the country's central bank still has a complex task ahead to control prices as its new governor charts a more conventional monetary-policy stance.

Consumer prices increased by 38.2% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, easing from a 39.6% rise in May, data from the country's statistics office Turkstat showed Wednesday. It is the lowest rate since December 2021. The reading is also below consensus of 39.0%, according to economists polled by FactSet.

Turkey's central bank dramatically raised its key interest rate to 15% at its last meeting in June, from 8.5% previously, a move toward a more conventional monetary policy in getting inflation down under new governor Hafize Gaye Erkan. Even this 650-basis-point hike underwhelmed some analysts, who had predicted a stronger response.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was recently re-elected, had previously put pressure on the central bank to lower rates.

The fall in the level of inflation was driven by slowing housing prices, which rose 14.7% on year in June compared with 20.7% in May. Transportation prices eased too, rising 20.8% on year from 23.7% in May.

However, inflation in food and nonalcoholic drinks rose slightly, to 53.9% on year in June from 52.5% in the prior month, and alcoholic drinks and tobacco prices were up 40.9% on year in June, from 30.1% in May.

Core inflation--which strips out volatile energy, food, tobacco and gold--also increased, to 47.3% on year from 46.6% in May, indicating underlying prices pressures aren't abating.

