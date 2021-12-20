Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Turkish, Qatari officials plan Kabul trip to discuss airport mission with Taliban

12/20/2021 | 06:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and Qatari officials will meet in Doha on Monday night and later travel together to Kabul to discuss a formal deal to operate the Afghan capital's airport with the ruling Taliban, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Turkey has said it would be open to operating Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport along with Qatar, following the takeover of Afghanistan by the hardline Islamist Taliban in August, but only if its security demands are met.

The airport is landlocked Afghanistan's main air link to the world at a time when millions in the isolated country face hunger with a harsh winter setting in. On Sunday, Islamic countries pledged to set up a trust fund for Afghanistan.

Ankara has been holding talks on Kabul airport with Doha and said it was working together with Qatar on keeping it operational. Reuters has reported that the United Arab Emirates also held talks with the Taliban to run the airport.

Cavusoglu said a Turkish company and a Qatari firm had signed a memorandum of understanding on running a total of five airports in Afghanistan, including Hamid Karzai, but did not name the other four.

"In this framework, we will present the interim government of Afghanistan with joint offers. Our colleagues are heading to Doha tonight and they will travel together to Kabul from there to discuss the issue with the interim government there," he told a news conference in Ankara on Monday.

"If our conditions are met, we can operate the airports with Qatar. If the conditions are not met, there is no obligation for us to operate them," he said.

The Qataris have helped run the airport along with Turkey after playing a major role in evacuation efforts following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in August. But the Taliban had not yet formalised any arrangement, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in November Turkish and Qatari officials will meet in Doha on Monday night and later travel together to Kabul to discuss a formal deal to operate the Afghan capital's airport with the ruling Taliban, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The Taliban, which says it does not want any foreign forces on Afghan soil, remains largely an international pariah and its government has not been formally recognised by any country.

Cavusoglu also said a possible joint visit to Kabul with foreign ministers from other Islamic countries remained under discussion.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
05:37aRussia suspends fruit imports from some Turkish, Iranian suppliers
RE
04:24aEquities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears
RE
04:23aEquities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears
RE
12/19Turkey's Erdogan says he's cut inflation to 4% before, can do again
RE
12/17Trades on All Listed Stocks in Turkey Halted After Sharp Declines Trigger Circuit Break..
MT
12/17Peab Wins $25 Million Contract To Build Apartments In Sweden
MT
12/17Stocks and FX head for weekly losses; Russian c.bank in focus
RE
12/17Prominent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog
RE
12/16Prominent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog
RE
12/16Soccer-England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish