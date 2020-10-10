Turkish business groups call for Saudi action to resolve trade problems

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's leading business
groups urged Saudi Arabia on Saturday to take action to improve
trade relations as Turkish firms encounter growing problems in
doing business with the Gulf Arab state.
Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been at odds for some years
over foreign policy and attitudes towards Islamist political
groups. The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the
Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 sharply escalated tensions.
For more than a year, some Saudi and Turkish traders have
speculated that Saudi Arabia was enforcing an informal boycott
of imports from Turkey.
"Any official or unofficial initiative to block trade
between the two countries will have negative repercussions on
our trade relations and be detrimental to the economies of both
countries," eight Turkish business groups, including textile
exporters and contractors, said in a statement on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia's government media office has said authorities
have not placed any restrictions on Turkish goods.
Last week, however, Ajlan al-Ajlan, the head of Saudi
Arabia's non-governmental Chambers of Commerce, called for a
boycott of Turkish products in response to what he called
continued hostility from Turkey.
"We deeply regret the discriminatory treatment that our
companies face in Saudi Arabia...We expect Saudi authorities to
take concrete initiatives to resolve the problems," said the
business groups, which included the Foreign Economic Relations
Board (DEIK), exporters' assembly TIM and the chambers and
commodity exchanges union (TOBB).
