Turkish economy cool since 2018 halted Erdogan's hot streak

ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit
has surged beyond $45 billion so far this year, data showed on
Thursday, as fallout from the pandemic extended the economy's
worst slump in President Tayyip Erdogan's nearly two decades in
power.
The sharp trade imbalance, including a jump of $5 billion in
November alone, approached the $55 billion deficit logged in
2018, when a currency crisis marked the end of years of hot
economic growth fuelled by cheap foreign credit.
Since mid-2018, year-on-year growth has averaged roughly
0.5% due to a roller-coaster of recession, strong recovery and
another deep contraction in the second quarter of 2020, when the
economy was mostly shuttered to curb COVID-19.
Before that, steady annual growth of around 5% economic
growth that propelled Erdogan to five straight election wins,
the last in 2018. But since then, the lira has
halved in value.
This year alone, it has lost nearly 20% against the dollar,
the second worst performance among emerging market currencies -
despite rallying in the last two months, since Erdogan
overhauled his economic leadership and pledged a new,
market-friendly era.
Measures to curb COVID-19, which has killed nearly 21,000
people in Turkey, have slashed key tourism revenues, and record
levels of dollarisation in a country heavily reliant on imports,
have exacerbated the chronic trade deficit.
The deficit in the first 11 months of the year jumped some
83%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. Exports fell 8.3%
while imports rose 3.5%.
Erdogan appointed Naci Agbal as central bank governor in
early November, and he has since hiked rates by 6.75 percentage
points to contain double-digit inflation.
Erdogan also named a successor to Berat Albayrak, his
son-in-law, who abruptly resigned as finance minister in early
November. Since then, foreign investor inflows are estimated to
have totalled $15 billion.
"With a tight monetary policy stance (and) potentially
falling current account deficit, we believe that the nominal
strengthening in the lira may linger for some time more and (it)
may remain relatively stable during in 2021," Gedik Investment
Research said in a note.
Istanbul's main BIST-100 stock index has also
rallied sharply since the start of November, and is set to end
the year almost 30% higher.
At 0924 GMT, the lira stood at 7.45 to the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)