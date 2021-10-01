Turkish manufacturing activity expands in Sept -PMI

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity grew in
September for a fourth straight month as output and new orders
continued to pick up and companies hired more staff, a survey
showed on Friday.
Growth in activity was slightly slower than the previous
month with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
manufacturing in Turkey falling to 52.5 in September from 54.1
in August, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS
Markit showed.
A reading above 50 marks growth in activity.
Sustained growth in output and orders signified that
business conditions strengthened for another month, the panel
said. Firms signalled the first accumulation in backlogs of work
in 14 months, despite increased capacity.
Efforts to expand capacity led firms to increase their
staffing levels at a solid pace while manufacturers also raised
their purchasing activity in line with higher output
requirements, it also said.
The panel showed some signs that supply-chain delays
moderated, input costs, however, continued to rise sharply
pushing output prices up further.
"Turkish manufacturers were able to build on the recent
rebounds in output and new orders... rising new orders has begun
to put pressure on operating capacity despite the fact that
firms continued to take on extra staff," said Andrew Harker,
Economics Director at IHS Markit.
"There were some signs that supply-chain disruption is not
as pronounced as earlier in the year, but firms still had to
face longer lead times and sharp price rises when attempting to
secure inputs. As part of efforts to guard against these
problems, stocks of purchases were raised to the greatest extent
since the end of 2017."
(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Susan Fenton)