Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in Sept -PMI

10/01/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity grew in September for a fourth straight month as output and new orders continued to pick up and companies hired more staff, a survey showed on Friday.

Growth in activity was slightly slower than the previous month with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing in Turkey falling to 52.5 in September from 54.1 in August, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit showed.

A reading above 50 marks growth in activity.

Sustained growth in output and orders signified that business conditions strengthened for another month, the panel said. Firms signalled the first accumulation in backlogs of work in 14 months, despite increased capacity.

Efforts to expand capacity led firms to increase their staffing levels at a solid pace while manufacturers also raised their purchasing activity in line with higher output requirements, it also said.

The panel showed some signs that supply-chain delays moderated, input costs, however, continued to rise sharply pushing output prices up further.

"Turkish manufacturers were able to build on the recent rebounds in output and new orders... rising new orders has begun to put pressure on operating capacity despite the fact that firms continued to take on extra staff," said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at IHS Markit.

"There were some signs that supply-chain disruption is not as pronounced as earlier in the year, but firms still had to face longer lead times and sharp price rises when attempting to secure inputs. As part of efforts to guard against these problems, stocks of purchases were raised to the greatest extent since the end of 2017." (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
03:03aTurkish manufacturing activity expands in Sept -PMI
RE
01:41aFARASIS ENERGY GAN ZHOU : China's Farasis Launches $2.3 Billion Electric-Vehicle Battery J..
MT
09/30EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Poised to Start the -2-
DJ
09/30Toronto Stocks Fall; Xebec Adsorption Inks Hydrogen Deal With Turkish Flat Steel Maker
DJ
09/30PRESS RELEASE : Change to Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
DJ
09/30XEBEC ADSORPTION : Details On-Site Hydrogen Contract with Flat Steel Manufacturer; Jumped ..
MT
09/30XEBEC BRIEF : Details On-site Hydrogen Contract with Turkey-based Flat Steel Manufacturer
MT
09/30'THIS IS CHAOS' : Christmas prices will rise in Britain, truckers say
RE
09/30EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise Ahead of -2-
DJ
09/30SBI, Sygnum, and Azimut launch a digital asset sector focused venture capital fund
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish