GDANSK, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkish stocks fell on Monday as the presidential election appeared headed for a runoff with incumbent president Tayyip Erdogan in the lead.

Turkey's benchmark BIST-100 index fell more than 6% at the open, prompting a market-wide circuit breaker, before recouping some losses to trade 2.9% lower by 0857 GMT.

The banking sub-index led losses on the index with a 9.10% fall.

Shares of Garanti Bank fall as much as 10% in morning trade, while Yap Kredi Bank was down 9.97%.

Shares of Turkish real estate company Emlak Konut REIT , steelmaker Kardemir, gold mining company Koza Altn and defense company Aselsan were among the best performers on BIST-100 index, rising between 5.5% and 9.9%. (Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Toby Chopra)