The Turkish Statistical Institute said imports climbed to $33.61 billion in January, while exports rose to $19.37 billion.

Under an economic programme unveiled in 2021, Turkey aims to shift to a current account surplus through stronger exports and low interest rates, despite soaring inflation and a currency that has tumbled in recent years.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)