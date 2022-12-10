Advanced search
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  09:10 2022-12-09 pm EST
18.6503 TRY   +0.13%
Turkish watchdog cuts banks' forex to capital ratio limit

12/10/2022
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen through a magnifying lens on top of Turkish lira banknotes in this illustration

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday.

The amendment takes effect on January 9, it said.

The regulation was last amended in 2014 when it was set at a maximum of 20%, the Anadolu state news agency reported.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
