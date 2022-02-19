Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Twelve still missing after Greece-Italy ferry fire

02/19/2022 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greek authorities said twelve people are still missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy early on Friday (February 18).

The Greek coastguard said the missing passengers were from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania.

Plumes of smoke were still pouring out of the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia on Saturday (February 19), as it drifted near the Albanian coast, in the Ionian Sea.

241 passengers and 51 crew were on board the when the blaze broke out and rescue vessels have already moved most of them to the island of Corfu.

Truck driver Dimitris Karaouranidis was among them.

"It was hell, there was nothing like what we lived through, we are lucky that we escaped from this."

"It was a frightening experience, luckily everything turned out alright, the crew performed superbly, superbly, you didn't expect that to happen, there was a lot of help, a lot of assistance in the midst of the panic.''

Late on Friday, Greek crews rescued two people, a Bulgarian and an Afghan citizen, who was not on the official list of missing people. They were taken to hospital in Corfu.

Greece's Shipping Minister said the cause of the blaze is being investigated and authorities will have more evidence once the ship is tugged to a safe place.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
11:42aUkraine leader wants new security guarantees to fix 'almost broken' global system
RE
07:49a'WE SAW DEATH IN FRONT OF US' : Passengers recount Greece-Italy ferry fire ordeal
RE
07:27aGreece, Turkey to hold new round of exploratory talks next week
RE
02/18Despite border fence, Hungary is route of hope for migrants to the West
RE
02/18Factbox-Commodity supplies at risk if Russia hit by sanctions
RE
02/18HAV Group Unit Wins Contract For Battery, Control Systems In Turkey
MT
02/18East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline halved
RE
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/17Sandstorm Gold Edges Down After Hours as Fourth-Quarter Profit Drops 30%
MT
02/17Sandstorm Gold to Sell Stakes in Hod Maden Gold Project, Entree Resources, to Royalty N..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral