Twelve still missing after Greece-Italy ferry fire

The Greek coastguard said the missing passengers were from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania.

Plumes of smoke were still pouring out of the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia on Saturday (February 19), as it drifted near the Albanian coast, in the Ionian Sea.

241 passengers and 51 crew were on board the when the blaze broke out and rescue vessels have already moved most of them to the island of Corfu.

Truck driver Dimitris Karaouranidis was among them.

"It was hell, there was nothing like what we lived through, we are lucky that we escaped from this."

"It was a frightening experience, luckily everything turned out alright, the crew performed superbly, superbly, you didn't expect that to happen, there was a lot of help, a lot of assistance in the midst of the panic.''

Late on Friday, Greek crews rescued two people, a Bulgarian and an Afghan citizen, who was not on the official list of missing people. They were taken to hospital in Corfu.

Greece's Shipping Minister said the cause of the blaze is being investigated and authorities will have more evidence once the ship is tugged to a safe place.