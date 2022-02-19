Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Twelve still missing after blaze engulfs Greece-Italy ferry

02/19/2022 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fire breaks out on Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia off the island of Corfu

CORFU, Greece (Reuters) -Twelve people are still missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy early on Friday, Greek authorities said on Saturday, as firefighters battled for a second day to control the fire and crews towed the vessel closer to the shore.

Reuters live footage showed plumes of smoke pouring out of the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia as firefighters from a nearby vessel sprayed water onto the burning ferry in the Ionian Sea.

A total of 241 passengers and 51 crew were on board when the blaze broke out early on Friday and rescue vessels moved most of the 280 people who were rescued to the nearby island of Corfu.

The 183-metre (600-foot) ferry caught fire en route from Igoumenitsa, a port in Western Greece, to the Italian port of Brindisi, a nine-hour journey.

The missing passengers are from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania, the Greek coastguard said, and their relatives faced an agonising wait for news.

"I'm very worried, I don't know what will happen," Ilias Gerontidakis, the son of a missing Greek truck driver, told state television from Corfu.

Aerial footage released by the Greek coastguard on Friday showed rows of burnt trucks on the blackened deck after flames engulfed the ship, owned by Grimaldi Lines. The ferry was carrying 153 vehicles, the company said.

As firefighters tried to cool scorching temperatures on the ship before emergency crews boarded it to resume search operations, the blazing ferry was towed closer to the shore for better protection against adverse weather, Greek coastguard and fire brigade officials said.

Late on Friday, Greek crews rescued two people, a Bulgarian and an Afghan citizen, who was not on the official list of missing people.

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said 127 Bulgarians were on board.

Most of those rescued were taken to hotels on Corfu, where some recounted their ordeal.

"I have been coming and going for so many years, I have never experienced such a situation before," Greek truck driver, Giorgos Parlatzas, 50, who was evacuated from the ship, said from a Corfu hotel.

Consular staff from the passengers' home countries were in Corfu to help coordinate their safe return with the ferry company, a Reuters witness said.

A prosecutor has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the Greek coastguard said, adding that the captain and both first mates of the ship had been briefly detained to testify and were later released.

Authorities will have more evidence about the cause of the fire once the ship is tugged to a safe place, Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis told Skai television.

(Writing by Angeliki KoutantouEditing by Helen Popper and Mark Potter)

By Lefteris Papadimas and Angelo Amante


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
11:42aUkraine leader wants new security guarantees to fix 'almost broken' global system
RE
07:49a'WE SAW DEATH IN FRONT OF US' : Passengers recount Greece-Italy ferry fire ordeal
RE
07:27aGreece, Turkey to hold new round of exploratory talks next week
RE
02/18Despite border fence, Hungary is route of hope for migrants to the West
RE
02/18Factbox-Commodity supplies at risk if Russia hit by sanctions
RE
02/18HAV Group Unit Wins Contract For Battery, Control Systems In Turkey
MT
02/18East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline halved
RE
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/17Sandstorm Gold Edges Down After Hours as Fourth-Quarter Profit Drops 30%
MT
02/17Sandstorm Gold to Sell Stakes in Hod Maden Gold Project, Entree Resources, to Royalty N..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral