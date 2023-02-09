Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  10:00:01 2023-02-09 am EST
18.8269 TRY   +0.02%
10:43aTwo-year old rescued from rubble 79 hours after earthquake in Turkey
RE
09:57aNo change in approach to Syria govt after earthquake - France
RE
09:08aRussia's Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa's Sahel
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Two-year old rescued from rubble 79 hours after earthquake in Turkey

02/09/2023 | 10:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Antakya

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A two-year old boy was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern city of Antakya, 79 hours after a massive earthquake struck the area this week, killing more than 19,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Footage from Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) showed rescue workers looking into a narrow opening in the debris of a building in Antakya and pulling out the boy as he wept.

A worker from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) carried the boy away and handed him over to health workers, as bystanders filmed the rescue on their phones.

Hundreds of thousands were left homeless by the earthquakes centred in southern Turkey, having to endure cold weather and a lack of resources, with hopes fading of many more people being found alive in the ruins.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
10:43aTwo-year old rescued from rubble 79 hours after earthquake in Turkey
RE
09:57aNo change in approach to Syria govt after earthquake - France
RE
09:08aRussia's Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa's Sahel
RE
09:08aUK will keep working with UN on Syria-Turkey earthquake response - Cleverly
RE
08:50aTurkey turns to tents and tourist resorts to house quake's homeless
RE
07:43aAnalysis-Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
RE
07:29aSpanish insurer Mapfre's profit falls 16% on inflation, natural disasters
RE
07:17aFed's Williams and Waller Settle In for a Long Fight Against Inflation
DJ
06:13aGerman gas storage operators optimistic for current, next winter
RE
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on -2-
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish