  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
04:00:02 2023-01-30 am EST
18.8080 TRY   +0.04%
U.S. issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

01/30/2023 | 04:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Protesters demonstrate in front of the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city's Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighbourhoods.

Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2023
