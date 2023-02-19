United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States will
provide an additional $100 million dollars for earthquake
response in Turkey and Syria, the U.S. State Department said on
Sunday, adding to the $85 million previously approved.
President Joe Biden intends to authorize $50 million for
refugee and migration assistance and $50 million in humanitarian
assistance to help those affected by the devastating earthquake
that hit the two countries on Feb. 6, the State Department said.
