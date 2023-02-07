Advanced search
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  03:00:02 2023-02-07 am EST
18.8273 TRY   +0.08%
03:36aFTSE 100 bucks broader gloom as BP shines
RE
03:34aTurkey orders restart of crude oil flow to Ceyhan terminal- Bloomberg News
RE
03:28aTurkey orders restart of crude oil flow to ceyhan terminal- bloo…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

WHO chief worried about silent areas of Turkey, Syria after quake

02/07/2023 | 03:13am EST
GENEVA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria from which no information had emerged following a major earthquake that killed thousands.

"We're especially concerned about areas where we do not yet have information," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the WHO's executive board meeting in Geneva. "Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention." (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by)


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
