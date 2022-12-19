Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  02:59 2022-12-19 pm EST
18.6452 TRY   +0.03%
02:59pWTO chief rebukes countries over stalled negotiations
RE
12:15pScotiabank Previews This Week's Policy Meeting at Turkey's Central Bank
MT
12:12pFactbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

WTO chief rebukes countries over stalled negotiations

12/19/2022 | 02:59pm EST
German Chancellor Scholz meets with representatives of international financial and economic organizations in Berlin

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization on Monday chided countries for failing to make headway on negotiations because of infighting over who should lead them.

The WTO broke a multi-year deal-making drought in June by clinching a series of agreements at a major trade conference in Geneva in June, including a fisheries deal. But since then, little has happened because of a deadlock over who should chair the fisheries and agriculture talks, delegates said.

The decision is important since key aspects of the fisheries deal, which aims to cut billions of dollars in subsidies that are emptying the ocean of marine life, remain unresolved.

"Six months of not negotiating is not acceptable," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told countries in a closed-door meeting of its General Council on Monday, according to remarks relayed by the body's spokesperson.

She was referring to the period of time from the June package to the present which encompasses the summer break and the months since the departure of the previous chairs. Okonjo-Iweala is aiming for further deals by the next ministerial meeting in the United Arab Emirates in February 2024.

Delegates told Reuters that a proposal was floated for Turkey and Norway's ambassadors to lead the agricultural and fisheries negotiations but these choices were rejected by India and Pakistan.

WTO spokesperson Dan Pruzin told journalists it was "never easy" to choose chairs of negotiations but said this case was proving "particularly difficult", without elaborating.

The deadlock comes at a time when the WTO's 164 members are also unable to agree on whether to extend a temporary intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines to drugs.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Emma Farge


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish