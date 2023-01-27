Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 am EST
18.8130 TRY   +0.20%
05:31aWTO members overcome impasse, appoint chairs for negotiations
RE
05:30aHAV Group Unit Wins Energy, Control Systems Contract for Two Vessels
MT
03:05aNigeria launches domestic card scheme in cashless bid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

WTO members overcome impasse, appoint chairs for negotiations

01/27/2023 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends a news conference in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Trade Organization members have overcome a months-long impasse over who will chair ongoing negotiations to fix new global trade rules for agriculture and fisheries, the watchdog's chief confirmed on Friday.

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a tweet that Iceland's ambassador Einar Gunnarsson was appointed as head of talks intended to cut billions of dollars of fishing subsidies that are endangering fish stocks. Turkey's ambassador Alparslan Acarsoy will head the agriculture talks.

"Let's get to work," she added. Reuters reported the appointments shortly before the announcement.

The impasse caused by infighting between countries has lasted around six months and was becoming a source of frustration for countries and embarrassment for the 28-year-old global trade watchdog.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
05:31aWTO members overcome impasse, appoint chairs for negotiations
RE
05:30aHAV Group Unit Wins Energy, Control Systems Contract for Two Vessels
MT
03:05aNigeria launches domestic card scheme in cashless bid
RE
01/26TRADING UPDATES: Proton wins order; Caerus Mineral sells assets
AN
01/26Italy's Safilo narrowly beats FY sales guidance with Europe as key driver
RE
01/26Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?
RE
01/26Analysis-Erdogan thrusts NATO expansion issue into Turkey's tense election campaign
RE
01/26Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland
RE
01/26EU wants to send more migrants away as irregular arrivals grow
RE
01/26Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish