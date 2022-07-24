Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
17.7173 TRY   -0.04%
10:24aLavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit
RE
12:14aOutraged by strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports
RE
07/23Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wildfires burn coastal homes, forests in Greece as Europe's heatwave spreads east

07/24/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wildfire on the island of Lesbos

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek firefighters battled wildfires on the island of Lesbos for a second day on Sunday as well as new fires in the western Peloponnese and in northern Greece, evacuating nearby settlements as a heatwave set in.

A wildfire that started in mountainous forests on Lesbos in the Aegean Sea near Turkey on Saturday, burning properties at the beach resort of Vatera, was still raging, forcing the evacuation of two more villages - Vrisa and Stavros.

In mainland Greece a new wildfire threatened homes at Krestena in the western Peloponnese, forcing the evacuation of Gryllos village.

"The flames have encircled Krestena, there are reports of damaged homes, we need help," Anastasios Karnaros, a town council member, told Greek broadcaster Open TV.

Temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in parts of Greece on Sunday as a heatwave that has hit other parts of Europe spread east and was expected to last for most of the coming week, according to meteorologists.

In the north of the country, a wildfire continued to ravage a pristine forest near Dadia, a natural habitat for black vultures, burning for a fourth day as authorities struggled to contain its destruction.

"We are dealing with difficult terrain and access with winds changing direction," Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianidis, coordinating efforts from the air and on the ground, told state TV ERT.

Vatera, an 8 km (five mile) long sandy beach in the southern part of Lesbos, is a popular tourist spot. Lesbos was at the forefront of Europe's refugee crisis six years ago. The wildfire there burned homes and injured one firefighter.

Greece is suffering a second consecutive summer of wildfires this year.

A wildfire in mountains near Athens last week damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to flee, with authorities calling this summer one of the toughest in the Mediterranean.

Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland across Greece during the country's worst heatwave in 30 years.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
10:24aLavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit
RE
12:14aOutraged by strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports
RE
07/23Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa
RE
07/23BLINKEN : Odesa attack 'undermines work of the un, turkey, and uk…
RE
07/23Reactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port
RE
07/23Russian missile attack reports imperil grain deal
RE
07/23Turkey summons Swedish charges d'affaires over 'terrorist propaganda' in Stockholm - so..
RE
07/23Wildfire burns coastal homes in Greek island Lesbos, beach resort evacuated
RE
07/22T-Mobile to pay $350 million in settlement over massive hacking
RE
07/22Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish