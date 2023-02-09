World Bank to provide Turkey $1.78 bln in earthquake relief financing

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on
Thursday it is providing Turkey with $1.78 billion in relief and
recovery financing assistance as the country struggles with the
aftermath of an earthquake that has killed over 20,000 people
and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The World Bank said in a statement that $780 million will
become available for Ankara immediately, as the funds will be
diverted from two existing World Bank loan projects in Turkey.
Another $1 billion in assistance for Turkey's recovery and
reconstruction is also being prepared but will take more time to
arrange, a World Bank spokesperson said.
(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)