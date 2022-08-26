Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has now exported one million
tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under
the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United
Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent
to 15 nations. A further 70 applications for ships to be loaded
had been received, he added, reiterating that Kyiv's goal was to
export three million tonnes a month.
