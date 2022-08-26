Log in
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  03:59 2022-08-26 pm EDT
18.1477 TRY   +0.05%
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal

08/26/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has now exported one million tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent to 15 nations. A further 70 applications for ships to be loaded had been received, he added, reiterating that Kyiv's goal was to export three million tonnes a month. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski Editing by Chris Reese)


01:08pForget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
RE
10:27aEurope's travel disruption set to continue as summer ends
RE
09:42aTurkey, Finland, Sweden discuss security concerns, to keep meeting through autumn
RE
07:02aAnalysis-Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis
RE
06:22aFactbox-Turkish firms holding, buying Russian assets after U.S. warning
RE
04:59aStocks up in cautious trade with Powell in focus
RE
02:06aTurks frustrated by 'deliberate' increase in number of European visa rejections
RE
08/25Italy's Meloni promises to defy Chinese and Russian expansionist ambitions
RE
08/25Maruti Interior Products to Serve as Dealer for Door Sliding Systems of Turkey's Albatu..
MT
08/25Iraq threatens new legal action against Kurdistan crude buyers
RE
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish