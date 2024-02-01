The unidentified man entered the factory in Gebze industrial zone in Kocaeli province around 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), Demiroren said, adding that police rushed to the scene and were trying to persuade him to give himself up.
Seven people were believed to have been taken hostage - six men and one woman - Demiroren said, adding that there was a second unidentified hostage-taker.
The Kocaeli governor arrived at the scene and was briefed by police, it added. Turkish authorities have not issued any statement on the incident.
A photo released by local media showed a man inside the factory whose face was covered with a Palestinian scarf and who was wearing what looked possibly like an explosive device.
Another photo from the scene showed the man holding a gun in one hand and making a 'V' sign with his other hand in front of a wall on which Turkish and Palestinian flags were painted with a script that reads: "Gates will open. Either coffin rest or death for Gaza."
