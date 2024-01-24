WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration wrote to members of Congress on Wednesday urging approval of a $20 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Turkey, three sources familiar with the letter told Reuters. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone; Editing by Leslie Adler)
