The Turkish economy continued to grow slowly in the final months of last year after the central bank hiked interest rates sharply.

Gross domestic product increased by 1.0% between October and December from the previous quarter, data from the national statistics office showed Thursday. This was only a little more than the slight growth recorded in the third quarter.

Sluggish growth comes amid successive increases in the central bank's key deposit rate, which now stands at 45.0%.

