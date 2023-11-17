(Alliance News) - The Turkish government is hoping to win German approval to buy 40 Eurofighter jets for the Turkish Air Force, although it is unclear when the issue will be raised during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Berlin on Friday.

The German government is aware of the issue, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin on Friday, referring to the usual procedures for arms purchases.

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler had said on Thursday that the country intends to buy 40 of the fighter jets and had already received approval from the UK and Spain.

"Now they are working on convincing Germany," state news agency Anadolu quoted him as saying.

Germany is involved in the production of the Eurofighter. For this reason, the approval of the German government is required for every export transaction.

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH is owned by Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC and Leonardo Spa, who all own a minority stake.

Airbus shares were virtually flat on Friday afternoon in Paris at EUR131.54 each, BAE Systems shares were 0.6% lower in London at 1,055.50 pence each, and Leonardo shares in Milan rose 1.4% to EUR14.58 each.

source: dpa

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.