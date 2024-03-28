(Alliance News) - Car production has increased for six consecutive months, reflecting strong demand in the UK and overseas, figures show.

Almost 80,000 cars were built last month, an increase of 14% on a year ago and the best February figure since 2021, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders.

Output for the domestic market grew by 58%, while three out of four cars made in February were shipped overseas.

The EU received the largest proportion of exports (59.9%), followed by the US (14.8%), China (7.1%), Australia (3.3%) and Turkey (2.3%).

Production of electrified vehicles (battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid) represented more than a third of all output in the month.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: "Another month of growth for UK car production is welcome news, reflecting strong demand at home and around the world for the latest British-built cars.

"The industry is transitioning from internal combustion engine cars to electrified vehicles, building on the massive investment commitments made last year.

"The UK industry faces stiff competition, however, as global competitors seek to secure new models and technologies so a commitment to our industrial competitiveness, from all political parties in this likely election year, must be maintained."

UK car production is up 17.8% at 162,904 units so far this year, the best start to the year since 2021.

But the SMMT added that with major manufacturers recently announcing the end of production of some long-running models as they gear up to make new electric variants, production volumes may be more variable in the months ahead.

