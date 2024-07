CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday its forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen in the past 24 hours.

"It was determined this weapon presented an imminent threat to U.S. coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM's statement added.

