Homepage
ETF
United States
Nyse
ARK INNOVATION ETF Acc - USD
News
Summary
ARKK
US00214Q1040
ARK INNOVATION ETF ACC - USD
(ARKK)
Add to my list
12/14 01:35:36 pm
12/14 01:35:36 pm
92.35
USD
-2.28%
12/10
TRACKINSIGHT
: New ARK ETF joins sinking fleet
TI
12/06
An ARK Invest ETF on steroids?
12/06
CATHIE WOOD
: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
ARK'S CATHIE WOOD SAYS INFLATION SEEMS TO BE REASON FOR 'ROUT' OF 'INNOVATION' STOCKS
12/14/2021 | 01:36pm EST
ARK'S CATHIE WOOD SAYS INFLATION SEEMS TO BE REASON FOR 'ROUT' OF 'INNOVATION' STOCKS
© Reuters 2021
All news about ARK INNOVATION ETF ACC - USD
12/10
TRACKINSIGHT
: New ARK ETF joins sinking fleet
TI
12/06
An ARK Invest ETF on steroids?
12/06
CATHIE WOOD
: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/05
Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
RE
12/03
Tech Down As Sector Seen Losing Luster -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/10
CATHIE WOOD
: ARK'S Wood not appearing to buy the dip in Tesla shares
RE
11/10
TRACKINSIGHT
: ARKK ETF finds its nemesis
TI
11/04
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Bank of -2-
DJ
11/04
CATHIE WOOD
: Stocks Futures -2-
DJ
11/03
CATHIE WOOD
: Cathie Wood scoops up Zillow as shares plunge on exiting home-flipping busin..
RE
Description
Currency
USD
Management fees
0.75%
AuM
(2021-12-07)
16195.68 M USD
Provider
Ark Investment
Features and characteristics
Jurisdiction
United_States
Structure
Open-end Management Investment Company
Date of creation
2014-10-31
Dividend Policy
Capitalization
AuM evolution
(2021-12-07)
Last one
16195.68 M USD
1-month
18476.84 M USD
3 months
19061.36 M USD
6 months
17440 M USD
1-year
11087.76 M USD
Technical analysis trends ARK INNOVATION ETF ACC - USD
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
