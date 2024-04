April 11 (Reuters) - Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management said it holds a stake in Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing the company's mail to its clients.

"As of April 10, 2024, the ARK Venture Fund invests in OpenAI," Ark said, referring to its $54 million VC fund, the report said.

