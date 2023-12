Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* ARK'S CATHIE WOOD SAYS WE HAVE ADDED BACK META PLATFORMS, IT IS NOT A BIG POSITION- CNBC INTERVIEW

* ARK'S CATHIE WOOD SAYS WE BELIEVE WE'RE GOING TO SEE DEFLATION NEXT YEAR, FED WILL HAVE TO CUT AGGRESSIVELY- CNBC INTERVIEW